 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High Point partners with Operation Inasmuch

  • 0
operation inasmuch_edited-1

Amy Murphy hugs Jerome “Ronnie” Davis during the Operation Inasmuch one-day neighborhood home-repair blitz on May 14.

 Caroline Brown/Special to News & Record

The City of High Point, in partnership with Housing Consultants Group and Community Housing Solutions, will host an Operation Inasmuch day of service in the Washington Street Neighborhood of High Point on Saturday, April 30. 

During this one-day event, volunteers provide home repairs at no cost to eligible homeowners. These volunteers work alongside skilled professionals to perform water damage, plumbing, roofing, handrails, exterior painting, gutters, accessibility modifications and other repairs. 

Homeowners eligible for this assistance must live in their own home, fall within specific income guidelines and have a qualifying need. 

To volunteer or for more information on the program, call 336-883-3349.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Connecticut Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz tests positive for COVID-19

Connecticut Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz has tested positive for COVID-19. Her infection was announced Monday. It comes within days after Gov. Ned Lamont announced he had been infected. Bysiewicz's chief of staff says the 60-year-old Democrat is feeling well and plans to isolate from her home for the next five days. Chief of staff Adam Joseph says Bysiewicz took a regularly scheduled COVID-19 rapid self-test Sunday that showed a positive result. She took a PCR test Monday morning and is waiting for the results. The 68-year-old Lamont announced Thursday that he had tested positive.

Tennessee Black-majority town takeover case before judge

Tennessee Black-majority town takeover case before judge

Attorneys representing a majority-Black Tennessee town are hoping to stop a state takeover of the town's finances. During a Wednesday hearing in Nashville, attorneys representing the town of Mason said the state is treating the town's leaders differently than those of white-majority towns that have struggled with finances. The state’s attorneys argued that a plan by the comptroller’s office will help Mason get its finances back in order and allow the town to finally balance its budget without having to improperly dip into other funds. Davidson County Chancery Court Judge Anne Martin said she'll have a decision by late next week. 

Watch Now: Related Video

What to do if you can't afford a wedding gift

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert