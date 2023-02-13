The High Point Public Library features two unique displays this month.

In the glass display case in the library’s lobby is a collection of antique chess sets, along with descriptions of their significance and origin. In addition, library visitors interested in the chess sets may seek to learn about the children’s chess club that will start meeting at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 16. This club is for children ages 6-12; for more information about the chess club, contact Gerald McLean at gerald.mclean@highpointnc.gov.

Outside the Heritage Research Center on the second floor, there is a display of pictures and documents chronicling the life and contributions of Carl Chavis, a prominent Black High Point war hero and athlete. Reproductions of images and documents have been made available through permission from the High Point Historical Society. This collection will be on display for library visitors during February in honor of Black History Month.

Both displays were curated by staff from the library’s Heritage Research Center. For more information about them, call the Heritage Research Center at 336-883-3637.

These displays are available for viewing during regular library hours. For more information, contact Mary Sizemore at 336-883-3694 or mary.sizemore@highpointnc.gov