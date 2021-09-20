 Skip to main content
High Point Public Library hosts health screening on Tuesday, Sept. 21
Blood pressure check
PAVEL DANILYUK, PROVIDED

High Point Public Library will host a health screening from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, in the Morgan Community Room on the first floor.

This free service will be provided by High Point University’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy. At this community event, health assistants will check body fat percentage, blood pressure and glucose levels.

Participants are asked to wear a mask while inside the library building and observe social distancing when possible.

Registration is required. To sign up, contact Maxine Days at 336-883-3646 or maxine.days@highpointnc.gov..

