High Point Public Library hosts “Medicare Basics for Seniors” on Tuesday, Aug. 17
The High Point Public Library will host “Medicare Basics for Seniors” presented by Eric Moser from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, in the third-floor research classroom. Seniors will learn all about Medicare and how to correctly fill out the forms in this one-hour workshop.

This event is free and open to the public. Space is limited, and registration is required. To register, call 877-595-7769.

For more information, contact Librarian Mark Taylor at 336-883-3646 or mark.taylor@highpointnc.gov.

