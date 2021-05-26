 Skip to main content
High Point Public Library hosts social mindfulness discussion
Yoga
MARCUS AURELIUS, PROVIDED

The High Point Public Library is hosting a discussion about social mindfulness with Julie Caroline, an ayurveda counselor, from 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at the High Point Public Library Arts and Entertainment Plaza, 901 N. Main St.

Caroline’s special interest is Hatha Yoga, meditation and other self-care practices. She has worked with people of various age levels and backgrounds to help them find wholeness and balance. Activities will also include a variety of games, mandala coloring and door prizes.

This outdoor event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Maxine Days at 336-883-3646 or maxine.days@highpointnc.gov.

Breaking News