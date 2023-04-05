The High Point Public Library is planning several programs and other activities to join in the efforts recognizing April as Autism Awareness Month.

With its new Certified Autism Center designation, the library’s children’s division is planning several autism-friendly programs during April.

The library will be offering an Autism Awareness Fun Day on Thursday, April 6, at 4:30 p.m. Registration for this event is required by calling 336-883-3666.

Additionally, research services will have a book display centered around autism on the second floor, and the ARC of High Point will be displaying items created by their clients in the first-floor library lobby display cases.

The High Point Library Children’s Division has recently been designated as a Certified Autism Center, awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards.

This designation required library staff to complete training and certification to better understand and welcome autistic or sensory-sensitive guests and their families. IBCCES also conducted an onsite review to provide additional recommendations on how to better welcome and accommodate visitors.

The High Point Public Library will be pursuing this designation in the coming months. This is in preparation for the upcoming construction of the Rotary Club of High Point Sensory Garden, which will be located on library property facing Sunset Drive. The Rotary Club is the naming sponsor for the garden in conjunction with additional funds raised through the High Point Public Library Foundation.

The High Point Museum, a division of the library, has also recently been awarded the Certified Autism Center designation.

For more information about the programs for Autism Awareness Month, contact Children’s Services Manager Jim Zola at jim.zola@highpointnc.gov.