High Point sorority holds 52nd Cotillion on April 9

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Eta Omicron Omega Chapter (High Point) will hold its 52nd Cotillion on April 9 at the High Point Country Club. “The Legacy Continues: The World Is Yours” is the theme. The chapter will present five young ladies.

The speaker is East Dockery, who serves as the president for N.C. A&T’s student chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists. She also manages her media platforms East & Market and On-Screen with East Laureen.

The mistress of ceremony is Kendra Odom Adams, who is senior vice president of High Point and Randolph County area branches of State Employees Credit Union. A graduate of A&T, she was the first Black female senior vice president in the branch network and the first and only Black female senior vice president to have her name as senior vice president on a recognition plaque hung in the branch offices.

The debutantes have participated in virtual events such as a mother-daughter tea and etiquette workshop, college application workshop, vision board party, credit/finance workshop, painting party, and college reveal celebration. The cotillion raises scholarship money for the debutantes. The following high school seniors will be presented:

Kalleyah Bradley, daughter of Keith and Lakisha Bradley, Northeast Guilford

Dauria Harrison, daughter of Christie Harrison and Maurice Farrow, Grimsley

Savannah Powell, daughter of Benita Gwynn Powell and Jeffrey Powell, Cumberland International Early College

Alia Smith, daughter of Robert and Velma Smith, Cornerstone Charter Academy

Devin-Danielle Webb, daughter of the Rev. Daniel Webb and Tammy T. Webb, High Point Christian Academy

The cotillion co-chairwomen are Leslie Cue and Paulette Rhynehardt and the committee members are Kendra Odom Adams, Keisha Green Brown, Kaylin Cuthrell, Linda Hanes, Sandra Hayes, Dorothy Johns, Sherrilyn Little, LaKota Maize, Alana McCarter, Sultanna McCormick-Stewart, Ida Pittman, Kaylin Pittman, Lisa Powell, Kellie Powell Tanesha Roberts-Lowe, Zariyah Rhynehardt, Kenya Smith, Fernanda Tate-Owens, Lillie Tucker, Carol Waddell, Kwanisha Waller, Judy Watkins-Southerland, Tabbetha Allen Watts, Tammy Webb, She’neka Williams and Shirrell Williams.

Melanie Thompson Hampton is the president and Tonya Adams Stokes is the vice president of the chapter.