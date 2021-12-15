High Point to host celebration on Thursday, Dec. 16, for RAISE grant

The City of High Point will host a short event at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at the High Point Public Library’s Arts & Education Plaza, celebrating the $19.8 million RAISE Grant awarded to the city by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Federal and state officials involved in the project will be in attendance along with City Manager Tasha Logan Ford and Mayor Jay Wagner. The event is free and open to the public.
The celebration will highlight the “High Point on the RISE” project. With funds from the grant, this project will enhance equitable access to public investments and community assets, spur transit-oriented economic development, and provide a safe, sustainable, and active route of transportation for walking, bicycling and micro-mobility.
The urban multimodal greenway and streetscape project will connect lower-income communities of color in southwest High Point to the city’s mass transit facilities and other essential services like the Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center, High Point Public Library, the High Point Greenway, new commercial development and new recreation destinations like the new $35 million Truist Stadium.
The project will also connect two Title 1 public elementary schools, six public parks, a public recreation center, two large Boys and Girls Clubs and twelve historic mills. The project includes Phases 1-3 of the Southwest Heritage Greenway, a shared-use path linking Downtown transit and train terminals to community parks, schools, residential and redeveloping areas. It also includes the North Elm Street Streetscape, creating a Complete Street from Commerce Drive to Sunset Drive.
Finally, the Sunset Drive/Montlieu Avenue segment will be a roadway retrofit to include a north-side sidepath, ultimately connecting to Blain Street and the High Point Greenway at Armstrong Park. When completed and added to the existing greenway system, the project will create a 16-mile active transportation and recreation corridor in High Point.
For information, call 336-883-8507.