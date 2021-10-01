High Point University welcomes 43 new faculty members

High Point University welcomed 43 new faculty members this fall across the university’s 10 academic schools, with 23 of those positions being newly created.
Below are new faculty members who joined HPU’s 10 academic schools, which include:
Congdon School of Health Sciences: Alanna Brown, Teresa Starke, assistant professors of physician assistant studies; Dr. Melissa Burgemeister, assistant professor of physical therapy, assistant director of clinical education; Brett Gordon, Emily Godfrey, Shelby Kirkpatrick, Ashley Nursey, assistant professors of physician assistant studies; Kaela Hierholzer, assistant professor of exercise science; Susan Lad, assistant professor of exercise science and physical therapy; Shaun Lynch, associate professor of medical sciences and director of curriculum; Dr. Varnell McDonald-Fletcher, associate professor of physician assistant studies; Nathan Morelli, assistant professor of physical therapy; and Linda Sekhon, founding chair for the department of medical sciences and professor of medical sciences and physician assistant studies.
Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy: Dr. Sarah Anderson, Dr. Megan Carr, Dr. Sister Michaela Serpa, associate professors of clinical sciences.
School of Dental Medicine and Oral Health: Kevin Cain, senior associate dean for administration and finance; Dr. Jazmin Cromartie, assistant professor of general dentistry; Dr. Scott De Rossi, founding dean.
Webb School of Engineering: Niloofar Ghorbani, assistant professor of actuarial sciences; Sean Johnson, assistant professor of electrical engineering; Yong Wei, professor of computer science.
Wanek School of Natural Sciences: Sarmad Hindo, instructor of chemistry; Dane Kuppinger, instructor of biology.
Nido R. Qubein School of Communication: Alison Bender, Marisa Ritter, assistant professors of event management; Nicholas Blair, instructor of communication; Kennedy Currie, instructor of strategic communication; Tim Koba, assistant professor of sport management; Robert Stec, associate professor of the practice of communication.
Hayworth School of Arts and Design: Caitlyn Baldwin, visiting assistant professor of scenic lighting and design; Gary Inman, assistant professor of the practice of interior design and designer in residence; Bailey Powell, visiting assistant professor of costume design.
Earl N. Phillips School of Business: Nasir Assar, MBA program director and associate professor of economics; James Fakunle, assistant professor of the practice of entrepreneurship; Alyssa Haynes, assistant professor of marketing.
School of Humanities and Behavioral Sciences: Justin Cook, assistant professor of English and director of the HPU Writing Center; James Cotton, director of fellowships and awards, assistant professor of English; Carl Helsing, instructor of religion; Anna Love, assistant professor of Italian; Caroline Mobley, instructor of philosophy; Jessica Swanson, instructor of criminal justice; Andrew Tzavaras, instructor of history.