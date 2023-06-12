Two award-winning authors discuss how writing about Black stories reveals the hopes and challenges of American democracy at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 15 at 130 Summit Ave. The Greensboro History Museum’s By the Book series will feature author and filmmaker David Wright Faladé and Wake Forest University professor and author Phoebe Zerwick.

Faladé's novel, "Black Cloud Rising," features the experiences of the Union army's African Brigade in northeast North Carolina during the Civil War. He also wrote the narrative history, "Fire on The Beach: Recovering the Lost Story of Richard Etheridge and the Pea Island Lifesavers," and the screenplay for the documentary, "Rescue Men: The Story of the Pea Island Lifesavers," about the nation's first and only all-black Coast Guard crew. "Black Cloud Rising" was selected by the New York Times and the New Yorker as one of the Best Books of 2022.

Phoebe Zerwick is an award-winning investigative journalist and narrative writer. Zerwick's "Beyond Innocence: The Life Sentence of Darryl Hunt" is a gripping narrative of injustice, exoneration, and the crippling impact of incarceration. The book tells the dramatic story of Darryl Hunt, imprisoned for years for a crime he did not commit, which sheds vitally important light on the realities of the American justice system. A graduate of the Journalism School at Columbia University, Zerwick is the director of the journalism program at Wake Forest University.

Moderating the program is Greensboro writer, performer and arts programmer Deonna Kelli Sayed, of the PEN America NC Piedmont Chapter. Her debut solo show, "American Body," is in pre-production with support from a 2023 Artist Support Grant from ArtsGreensboro.

There will be a book signing after the discussion. Greensboro History Museum’s By the Book series features authors exploring history connections across North Carolina and the Southeast.