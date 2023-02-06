The Greensboro History Museum’s By the Book Series features author and activist Diya Abdo at 6 p.m. Feb. 7, at the museum, 130 Summit Ave. Learn about the stories of seven refugees Abdo met as part of Every Campus a Refuge, an organization she founded at Guilford College.

Every College a Refuge leverages existing resources at colleges to provide temporary shelter to refugee families. Abdo is the daughter of refugees, an immigrant, English professor and activist. In "American Refuge: True Stories of the Refugee Experience," she shares the stories of seven refugees welcomed by ECAR.

A graduate of Yarmouk University, Abdo earned master’s and doctorate degrees from Drew University. She is a full professor in the English and creative writing department of Guilford College and the recipient of several national community engagement awards, including the 2021 J.M.K. Innovation Prize for her work with ECAR.