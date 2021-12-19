A handful of new poinsettias are released each year

Long a symbol of Christmas, the poinsettia is a staple plant in most all of our homes this time of year. With its classic holiday red hue, the poinsettia has the potential to instantly transform our living areas and offices into festive gathering spaces. I know of no other houseplant that harnesses so much joyful nostalgia by just being present.
Although red is still at the heart of the poinsettia’s holiday symbolism, there are so many other colors and variations available now. Plant breeders are continually churning out new trials and selections — some of which are instant hits, while others are duds and fizzle out.
Mitchell’s Nursery & Greenhouse in King has been growing poinsettias for almost two decades. Owners Jim and Judy Mitchell have a huge greenhouse dedicated to the production of thousands of poinsettias — a number which has steadily grown over the years. In 2003, they starting trialing unnamed varieties from large plant breeders such as Selecta and Syngenta.
“Breeders trial them for several years before they ever release them,” said Judy Mitchell. “Usually they trial them a couple of years with a number and then they trial them one year with a name. Then they finally come out with the name.”
These trial poinsettias are sent out to select nurseries and growers across the country, where growers and gardeners can decide for themselves what stays and what goes. The plants are evaluated from both a producer and consumer perspective, to determine if the strength, consistency, color and habit are desirable.
For example, a new unnamed red poinsettia may not seem any different to a customer than another red variety. The color can be exactly the same as others, but it may have stronger stems with more flexibility. This quality is important to a grower, because they often put plastic sleeves around plants when they pack them for deliveries. A poinsettia with strong stems and flexible foliage is a gem.
On the flip side, the aesthetics of color and bract patterns can hold a lot more importance for the consumer. A novelty poinsettia with marbled bracts or vibrant yellow color may appeal to the customer, helping it fly off the shelf. Or vice versa, if the colors are off-putting or gaudy.
Each holiday season, Mitchell’s invites their customers to vote for their favorite poinsettias. They do this with paper ballots, which list all the named and unnamed varieties they’re growing. Typically Mitchell’s hosts an open house, where all things poinsettia are celebrated, but this year is a little different.
“We’re not doing an open house, just to keep crowds down,” Judy said. “We’re doing a poinsettia display and voting this year, and we send the information back to the breeders. And (breeders) come out and evaluate them in our trials, too.”
Walking into the big greenhouse at Mitchell’s is a sensory overload, but in all the good ways. A wide, central walkway directs customers through the middle of the greenhouse, a deep sea of poinsettias on either side. On the front of each table are different labeled poinsettias, with 96 varieties represented in all. This organization makes it easy for customers to see what’s available, what’s new and how to easily vote for their favorites.
As we walked through this sea of red, pink, white and novelty poinsettias, Judy and Jim pointed out a few of the new ones.
Christmas Mouse is a tight growing poinsettia with perfectly rounded bracts. Named for its resemblance to mouse ears, this new red variety has been a hit with customers this season. A pink version of Christmas Mouse is also in the trial phase, only having a number thus far (SK 180). Judy speculates it will likely become a named poinsettia, probably Pink Christmas Mouse.
Superba New Glitter is a novelty poinsettia with wild color variations. Predominantly red, its bracts are laced with creamy specks and splotches. This type of coloration is often referred to as glitter by breeders. Some bracts have no glitter, and are instead asymmetrical splits of red and cream. Perhaps not the best choice for some, but a win for those who are bold with their holiday décor.
One of Jim Mitchell’s favorites this year is the unnamed EK 1426. Almost a pure orange, this poinsettia is very similar to its named cousin Glo Orange. Still just in the numbered trial phase, EK 1426 has slightly superior traits, as it’s fuller and not as leggy as Glo Orange. This poinsettia would be perfect for the Thanksgiving table, transitioning into Christmas.
Sky Star is a very unique novelty poinsettia, one that has created a buzz with customers at Mitchell’s. Its bright red bracts are covered with round white dots, giving the illusion of stars in the night sky. What makes this novelty really stand out, is the consistency of the dots, their true white color and the overall illusion the plant creates.
Part of the Candy series, Candy Wintergreen is a new standout novelty poinsettia. Technically classified as a lime color, Candy Wintergreen is the most electric yellow poinsettia I’ve ever seen. While some novelty yellows are more gold and muted, this one is vibrant and sharp. Once again, this new poinsettia may not suit everyone, but it’s definitely unique.
Mitchell’s is growing several new red poinsettias, including the two named varieties Kayla and Prestigious. Three other reds are still in the trial stage. One red that has been out for a few years is Gemma, a tight, low growing poinsettia.
“Gemma has got a lot of veining in it,” Judy said. “It’s a little later one. The cyathia takes a little longer to open up, and it’s very uniform.”
If you’re keen on seeing what’s new in the poinsettia world, Mitchell’s is the place for you. Whether you’re a red poinsettia purist or you’re interested in mixing in some uncommon color patterns, rest assured you’ll find it at this local grower.
