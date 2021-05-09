Add beauty, function to your garden with a path

Bricks or stones make paths that not only appear durable; if properly constructed, they are more durable. For brick paths, use nonporous bricks (SW type), which do not absorb water and flake apart during winter freezes. For stone paths, use “flagstone,” which is made by splitting any type of horizontally layered rock into flat slabs, or “flags.” Bluestone and slate are among such rocks, but even concrete could be used if dyed the yellow, buff, tawny red, or gray color of natural flagstones, and cast into slabs.

A durable path

To make a path of brick, stone, slabs or any unconventional solid material or combination of materials durable, give the solid material firm footing on a well-drained base.

First, mark the path’s proposed outline by sprinkling two lines of pulverized limestone on the ground. For a straight path, guide yourself with strings and stakes. Achieve smooth bends on a curved path using two garden hoses as a guide, measuring across at intervals to keep the path’s width constant (if that’s what’s wanted).

Next, remove a 4-inch depth of soil where the path will be. The excavated soil is no longer needed, so pile it directly into a wheelbarrow to be carted away to add to the compost pile or potting mixes, or for use as fill.