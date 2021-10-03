Amy Dixon: Building a backyard pond was artful task for the Langfords

As he dug out the main pond, Chris laid a 2-by-4 across the rim and set a level on top. This kept the pond symmetrical as he worked on the natural slope. Chris also incorporated step down shelves into the sides of the pond, which serve several purposes.

“In the little bit of research I did, the shelves accomplished a couple different things,” Chris said. “One was looks, another was plants. It’s turned into quite the habitat for frogs, as well, they love it.”

The shelves provide different depths along the edges, which satisfy the needs of specific marginal aquatic plants. Some aquatic plants want to be fully submerged in water, others just want the tips of their roots to stay moist.

Once the pond was dug and the surrounding earth formed, then came the liner, pumps and stone.

The Langfords chose to line their pond with a combination of two products — an underlayment on the very bottom, and a 42 mil rubber liner on top of that. This underlayment is similar to a carpet underlayment, which gives cushion and protection. Because the thick rubber liner is susceptible to tears from rocks, roots and grit, the underlayment protects from any damage. Brenda helped with the installation of the liner, pulling the materials tight, tucking folds and weighting it down with stones.