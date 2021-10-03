Amy Dixon: Building a backyard pond was artful task for the Langfords

Whether you’re shopping for a new car or a sweet treat at the local bakery, sometimes you just know what you want when you see it. After that, there’s often no holding back on pulling the trigger that seals the deal.
The same can be said of plant geeks and gardeners. Once we see a new plant or a landscape element that piques our interest, we obsess over it until we finally have it in our backyards. A similar scenario played out this spring in the backyard of Chris and Brenda Langford of Winston-Salem. They saw a small pond in a friend’s garden and became focused on adding one in their own home landscape.
“We went over to some friends’ (home), and they had (a pond) that was a little bigger than our fire pit,” Chris said. “I thought that it would be really cool to have something like that. Originally, I was gonna make one that was 8 feet around, and that led to this.”
What Langford ended up building was at least three times as big as he had first intended, complete with a two-tier waterfall and artfully-designed stone wall. But once he started, he dug in his heels (and his shovel) until the project was complete.
The Langfords got a lot of help and inspiration from Pond Country in Colfax, a company that specializes in water features, ponds and waterfalls. They both had a vision for what they wanted, so they picked a location in their backyard, and Chris started digging.
They knew they wanted their water garden situated near their existing fire pit, which is near the back of their fenced-in yard. A few surrounding trees create ample shade and a beautiful backdrop for the area.
“Chris built the pond right around the firepit,” Brenda said.
The shape of the water feature seemed to happen organically, and the further into the process Chris got, the better he could see the big picture. The kidney-shaped pond hugs the fire pit area, so you have a full view of the water feature when seated.
Their backyard has a gradual slope to it, which Chris used to his advantage when digging the pond and adjacent waterfall. He sculpted the ground as he dug, using the existing soil and extra soil he brought in with his truck.
“Obviously, we have a slope in the yard,” Chris said pointing downhill from the pond. “What I dug out of the hole, I used a lot of it to build the wall, and I used some to build up the waterfall. We wanted somewhere around a 7- or 8-inch drop on each one (tier).”
The reason they wanted a specific drop on each waterfall tier is because the distance determines the intensity of the sound. A short drop of 2 to 3 inches would result in a dull babble. A drop of 20 inches could be too loud to comfortably enjoy.
“We wanted more of a tranquil stream. We spent a lot of time out at Pond Country studying all their little waterfalls and how they had them set up.”
As he dug out the main pond, Chris laid a 2-by-4 across the rim and set a level on top. This kept the pond symmetrical as he worked on the natural slope. Chris also incorporated step down shelves into the sides of the pond, which serve several purposes.
“In the little bit of research I did, the shelves accomplished a couple different things,” Chris said. “One was looks, another was plants. It’s turned into quite the habitat for frogs, as well, they love it.”
The shelves provide different depths along the edges, which satisfy the needs of specific marginal aquatic plants. Some aquatic plants want to be fully submerged in water, others just want the tips of their roots to stay moist.
Once the pond was dug and the surrounding earth formed, then came the liner, pumps and stone.
The Langfords chose to line their pond with a combination of two products — an underlayment on the very bottom, and a 42 mil rubber liner on top of that. This underlayment is similar to a carpet underlayment, which gives cushion and protection. Because the thick rubber liner is susceptible to tears from rocks, roots and grit, the underlayment protects from any damage. Brenda helped with the installation of the liner, pulling the materials tight, tucking folds and weighting it down with stones.
The pond is outfitted with a skimmer box, which helps to keep leaves and debris out of the pump. Once the water flows through the skimmer, it’s then pumped up to the top of the waterfall and recirculated. A bio-filtration system is also a part of the circuit, which helps keep the water and the fish healthy. This is perhaps the most efficient set up for a small scale water garden.
The stone work of the water garden is spectacular, especially the downhill wall that Chris shaped around the belly of the pond. Large river rock were dug into the curvature, creating a mosaic puzzle of smooth stone. Creeping thyme is planted sporadically between stones to soften the wall.
It took several tons of river rock to naturalize the landscape, both inside and outside of the water. The Langfords had multiple pallets of stone delivered and brought in close to the pond.
“We had the first load dropped out here, which was four or five pallets,” Chris said. “I got a few with my truck, too. The big struggle was getting one (rock) up there, and you sit it down. Then you think ‘that doesn’t really look right.’ So I’d pick it up, turn it, then take it down to another spot. So I lifted every one of them probably five times. I got a pretty good workout with it.”
Because they designed and did all the work themselves, the Langfords were able to complete their water garden for a fraction of the price they would have paid a professional landscaper to do the project. Their end result rivals any professionally designed water feature I’ve seen, illuminating Chris’s DIY skills and prowess.
“You learn quite a bit about what it takes to get this established, a lot of learning,” Chris said. “When you get further along, you start seeing the fruits of your labor, and it all comes together.”
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with “gardening” in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.