Amy Dixon: When storing seeds, make sure to include the name of the plant and the date

Last week, I was taking an inventory of the frozen foods in my freezer, much of which includes vegetables preserved out of my home garden. Bags of roasted tomatoes, whole okra pods, dehydrated peppers and cubes of pesto are plentiful in my larder, which is so nice to have available in the middle of winter.
But while rifling through all these frozen foods, I also discovered a plethora of seeds, many of which I’ve stashed haphazardly over the course of several years.
It was nice to see this full circle of gardening present in my freezer, with the seeds beside the harvest. I did notice, though, that many of the seeds packets were several years old, some didn’t have a date, and some were varieties I didn’t care to grow again. Obviously, it was time to do a little bit of housekeeping and go through these seeds.
Now is a good time to take inventory of your seed stash (or stashes) and figure out what you need to keep, what you need to toss and what you should share. It’s also time to order or shop for new seeds if you haven’t done so already. Things sell out quickly in mid-winter, when bored gardeners are afforded a little couch time.
When going through your seeds, pay attention first to what you want to keep and plant this season. I have several packs of yellow summer squash, two of which were in clear plastic bags with no date. They went straight to the trash, simply because I have no idea how old they are, and I have fresh seeds from 2021 that I planted last year. Plus, last year’s Zephyr squash was more prolific than any run of the mill crookneck I’ve ever planted.
I end up with undated seed packets for a number of reasons. It’s typically because I’ve bought seeds in bulk from a nursery or farm store and failed to note the month and year on the bag. Other times, it’s because someone has been kind enough to share seeds with me, usually an heirloom crop from which they’ve saved the seeds. These are always labeled with the seed variety, but not always with a date.
If you find yourself with undated seed packets, or if the dated seed you have is a few years old, testing the germination is highly advised. Simply sow a few seeds in soil, following a controlled testing method. Depending on the size of the seeds and the amount I have, I sow 10 seeds in my controlled test. I aim for a 70% germination rate (7 out of 10 seeds), which tells me that the seeds are still good and viable. Any lower than that, I toss the leftover seeds. You always want to give your garden the best step forward, which starts with healthy seed.
Once you determine the viability of your tested seeds, date them or sow them this season. There’s no reason to stuff them back in the freezer if you don’t have plans to use them. If you determine it’s not something you want to grow again or something that you’ve maybe got too much of, spread the love to other gardeners. I once ended up with 5 ounces of purple top turnip seeds, which I had to redistribute to a few fall gardeners.
We may have stashed away many seeds that are heirloom varieties — some of which are practically impossible to find in catalogs or stores. If that’s the case, definitely keep these seeds — test the germination and make a point to plant them this year. And at the end of the season, make sure to save some of the harvest for seed — this will ensure you’re able to perpetuate the variety for many years to come.
Heirloom seeds are also the best varieties to share with others, getting some family favorites into the hands of other gardeners. My family has passed down “greasy cut-short” bean seeds through multiple generations. It’s something I’ve taken for granted in the past, but I know now exactly how good these beans are and just how precious these seeds have become. Saving enough seeds to give some to others is definitely one of my gardening goals this season.
Taking inventory of seeds, testing germination and culling out a few duds are all part of the gardening process. Even though we may have to send a few packets to the trash, it at least opens the door for new seeds and the opportunity to try some new varieties.
I know I’ve got some really old packets of mixed zinnias, which may not test well. I must say, though, that it won’t break my heart to have to chose a few new varieties this year. Any excuse to buy more seeds is OK with me — just as long as I plant them, share them and refrain from squirreling the excess in the back of the freezer.
