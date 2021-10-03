Blowers, mowers and more: American yards quietly go electric

“Last year, we were 90% electric on hedge trimmers, and this year, it’s 100%. My guys won’t even touch a gas hedge trimmer anymore,” says Morrell, who oversees the trimming of the garden’s 4,850 linear feet of hedges.

There are even autonomous lawnmowers akin to the Roomba vacuum cleaner.

“They are really taking off, and in the next four or five years you’ll see more robotic mowers in the private sector,” says Morrell.

Morrell, who also teaches aspiring landscaping professionals, says that while electric trimmers and mowers are now as good or better than gas-guzzling versions, cordless electric leaf blowers are still a challenge “because they require a lot of velocity and power, and the weight of the battery at this point is a lot heavier than gas.”

But the technology is evolving quickly, he says. “When I teach my landscaping management students, who will go on to manage large landscapes, I know they will be using electric equipment.”

The electric tools, and some less-polluting gas options, are just part of a rethinking of many lawn-care practices and their effect on the environment.