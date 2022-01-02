Cuttings from winter blooms and branches can liven up any room in your house

As gardeners, we’re constantly looking to create beautiful and balanced areas, ultimately aiming to mimic nature as close as possible.

Honing and tweaking our gardens is a compulsory act, one where we listen to our plants, meet their needs and make changes to help them grow and reach their full potential.

Part of this cycle is bringing nature inside, where we can enjoy blooms, fragrance and color from the comfort of our climate-controlled homes. Sure, spring and summer host a trove of options for cut flowers — but winter has its own set of botanical treasures. During the winter months, we can see the beauty of naked stems, bark hues and textures. Flower buds hold a heavier anticipation and unfurled blossoms seem warmer.

During these colder, darker months, having freshly cut stems in our homes helps to brighten things up a bit, tiding us over till spring. From early winter through early spring, there are many ornamental shrubs and trees that offer great blossoms and branches for indoor arrangements and vases.

Blooming now are late varieties of sasanqua camellia, mahonia, witch-hazel and a few rouge viburnum. Once cut, blooming stems will last several days in water or oasis block — some can even last a couple of weeks.