Desk for working parents at a Virginia library goes viral

Made of maple veneer plywood and colored dyes, the carrels feature a mural on the outside, built-in boards for tiny hands in the play area and an attached desk with a computer station for the working parent or caregiver.

“They offer privacy, as well as an easy physical connection for the parent to attend to the child,” Wray said.

Faruk’s tweet quickly went viral, with people chiming in, saying that they wished they had a work-play station like this at home or in public spaces.

“This is a game-changer,” one person commented. “I worked in a busy metropolitan library & too often saw moms in very difficult circumstances try to manage their babies/toddlers while using the PACs to apply for jobs or housing. It was so difficult for them. What a great innovation. Well done!”

Another wrote, “I would have broken down in tears had they had these at my library as a new mom ... it would have given me ... precious time.”

Two years after their debut, the “revolutionary” desks are finally getting their due, partly in thanks to the pandemic.