The Western U.S. is not without their own version. The California allspice, Calycanthus occidentalis, is somewhat similar, with thinner petals and a little less fragrance. Both native versions, however, have been used in breeding to turn the sweetshrub world upside down.

Simply Scentsational will now give Proven Winners an outstanding duo, as they also have Aphrodite, which comes courtesy of N.C. State University breeding. It is a hybrid between the California allspice and an Asian species, Sinocalycanthus. Aphrodite is even larger, reaching up to 8 feet tall with a spread of 7 feet.

Not only is the plant larger, but so are the red-cupped flowers that remind some of magnolia blossoms. The fragrance is described as fruity with aromas of pineapples and apples. The bloom age and time of day also play a role in the olfactory experience. These shrubs are cold hardy from zones 5-9 and perform best in fertile, well-drained soil in full sun to partial shade. The more sun, the more moisture needed.