Fall décor gets personal: `Your house becomes your story'

As fall nesting season returns, home décor retailers are presenting collections that reflect the idea that home is where our hearts and heads are.

Our long housebound stretch may have made us restless for the outside world, but it has helped us appreciate our homes more. Even if you didn’t redo a basement playroom, rehab a bathroom or create a workspace in an apartment closet, you probably rediscovered what you like about your home.

“Our living spaces moved from sanctuary to command central,” says Elaine Griffin, a designer in Sea Island, Ga., “and our relationship with them forever changed.”

“Our love affair with our homes is at its zenith,” she says.

Months of working from home has many people transforming their abodes into multitasking marvels of purpose, practicality and personality.

“Of the three, the latter reigns,” says Griffin.

So how do you give your rooms that personal stamp as we snuggle in for fall and winter?

Maine-based designer Erin Flett has a mantra: “Collect things you love, that are authentic to you, and your house becomes your story.”