Fizzy Mizzy Sweetspire coming in 2022 to check off all your boxes

As gardeners start to look forward to what’s new in 2022, I am here to say a new native plant will arrive at your garden center that will get you all fizzed up. The plant I am talking about is Fizzy Mizzy Itea virginica or Virginia sweetspire.

Although they are named Virginia, they are native to 20 states plus Washington, D.C., and have to be among the best of the overlooked natives. Fizzy Mizzy will be the one Virginia sweetspire or Virginia willow you will not want to overlook.

In fact, Tim Wood, aka The Plant Hunter, says, “When picking out plants for Proven Winners, there is a lot of thought that goes into the selection. I look for plants that have multiple seasons of interest, that are compact and low maintenance. If it blooms at that garden center, fantastic. Add fragrance and distinctiveness, even better. Fizzy Mizzy checks off a lot of boxes. Yard space is precious, and plants have to earn it.”

Known for herbaceous flowers like Supertunia petunias, Superbells calibrachoa and Superbena verbena, Proven Winners has been developing quite an ensemble of shrubs and trees to meet the demands for outstanding plant material across the full spectrum of the landscape.