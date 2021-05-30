From Our Garden: A pyromaniac for torch lilies

Sitting on the couch sometime last winter with my trusty perennial catalogue in hand, I gawked over the Pyromania Red Hot Pokers, or torch lilies. We grew Red Hot Pokers at the Columbus Botanical Garden and at the Coastal Georgia Botanical Garden in Savannah. Why not at The Garden Guy’s house?

When they arrived and were sitting in the driveway, I told my wife, Jan, they had such a beautiful texture I would want them even if they never bloomed. Looking at the catalog that night, I selected Pyromania Backdraft and Pyromania Orange Blaze, two of the six varieties in the series that gives you choices in yellow, orange and red shades.

In my two previous experiences with the Red Hot Poker, they were both used in cottage garden settings, in the Columbus Botanical Garden close to the historic farmhouse and at the Coastal Georgia Botanical Garden, in the Cottage Garden next to the historic residence of the USDA Plant Introduction Station.

They bloomed every year. Oddly, I never saw anyone doing anything to them other than maybe pulling a weed or planting a companion. That tells you immediately they must not be too hard to grow.