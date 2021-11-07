From Our Garden: AquaPots elegantly eliminate cool season container anxieties

No longer will you splash soil all over the patio or ruin flowers with the force of fire hydrant-like water pressure. No water or fertilizer stains on the patio or deck, either! If you think you might add too much water, forget it, there is an escape hole.

This was where I had a needless apprehension this past year. It seemed as though we had a deluge every day. So I was fearful of the containers getting waterlogged and killing the plants. It simply can’t happen with the little escape valve or hole for excess water. This system is truly ingenious.

The glazed ceramic containers are handcrafted, adding a touch of elegance wherever they are used. They come in various sizes, shapes, and colors, many of which are sure to fit your taste.

No amount of mechanical skill or reasoning is required to put together. As my wife, Jan, will attest, following directions is not among my skill sets. Trust me, I put my AquaPots together not in minutes, but mere seconds.

Planting is exactly the same as in any other container. Just like I have always written, don’t skimp when it comes to the quality of your potting soil. It needs to be light, fluffy and the best.

AquaPots add beauty and a newfound freedom when it comes to watering the plants we love. It also gives you confidence — maybe for the first time — that you are supplying the water and fertilizer just at the right moment, which is as the plants need it. This is a remarkable feeling, especially for the winter or cool season mixed-containers.