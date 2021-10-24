From Our Garden: Building a backyard pond was artful task for Triad family

Whether you’re shopping for a new car or a sweet treat at the local bakery, sometimes you just know what you want when you see it. After that, there’s often no holding back on pulling the trigger that seals the deal.

The same can be said of plant geeks and gardeners. Once we see a new plant or a landscape element that piques our interest, we obsess over it until we finally have it in our backyards. A similar scenario played out this spring in the backyard of Chris and Brenda Langford of Winston-Salem. They saw a small pond in a friend’s garden and became focused on adding one in their own home landscape.

“We went over to some friends’ (home), and they had (a pond) that was a little bigger than our fire pit,” Chris said. “I thought that it would be really cool to have something like that. Originally, I was gonna make one that was 8 feet around, and that led to this.”

What Langford ended up building was at least three times as big as he had first intended, complete with a two-tier waterfall and artfully-designed stone wall. But once he started, he dug in his heels (and his shovel) until the project was complete.