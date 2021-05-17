From Our Garden: Flowers offer outstanding, affordable curb appeal

In the survey it was just 20% color that added a $1,000 value in the mind of the consumer. This may represent one of the best returns for the dollar spent, and most likely put a spring into your step, too!

The most obvious place for pockets of color would be near the front door, porch, patio or deck, in areas where friends and relatives might gather to visit, and that location where your visitors park, at the end of the drive.

Long ago the pineapple was the symbol that said welcome to friends, family and visitors. While the pineapple is hardly used today, we convey that same welcoming spirit when we decorate the steps with colorful flowers.

The Garden Guy created front porch flanking containers with Superbells Pomegranate Punch, and Grape Punch calibrachoas along with Lemon Coral sedum with its hundreds of tiny yellow blossoms. This was really showy in a display of what we call triadic harmony.

Window boxes, baskets and mixed containers and a new feature called border columns make it easy. It is so simple to put up a coconut coir line window planter under a window or a porch railing. My son James, a color guru for a large firm in Columbus, created border columns in front of a modern but historical looking home.