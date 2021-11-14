From Our Garden: Hydrangea Harmony of Colors await you in 2022

A new look at Hydrangea Harmony of Colors may be just what you need as you plan your garden for 2022. You’ll see that it not only adds beauty to the landscape, it energizes and excites you and suddenly everything you do in the garden seems fun.

You probably have heard about basic colors schemes like monochromaticism, blends of similar colors, complementary colors and the old adage of opposites attract, or one selection from the hot side of the color wheel paired with its opposite from cool side of the color wheel.

When it comes to the new riotous colors of today’s hydrangeas, you can open up that color scheme door to include triadic and even quadratic harmony, three or four colors equal distance apart on the color wheel. This is all about knowing your hydrangeas and picking out partners.

My fun started almost three years ago with the arrival of Let’s Dance Rave hydrangeas that were bred for extra cold resistance up north but were like an electrical charge of color for those of us in the South. Electric blue and purple mauves you didn’t know existed suddenly became available for garden partnerships.