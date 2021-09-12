From Our Garden: Luscious Citron lantana soft-pedals yellow into your heart

When I was asked to trial the new Luscious Citron lantana, my first thought was: Why in the world do we need another yellow lantana? But six months later, I know the answer. It has to do with butterflies. I’ll get to that in a minute.

Let’s start by looking at the color orange. There is a huge group of gardeners that think orange is too gaudy for the garden. I love orange and the more “Good Lawdy How Gaudy” the better.

Another large group feels the same way about yellow. But there’s a reason school buses are yellow. It gets noticed immediately; it grabs all the attention. How do you soft-pedal yellow, so to speak? Welcome the Luscious Citron lantana, making its debut in 2022. Some might call it a pastel, but if you have ever seen a citron fruit, this nails it.

Luscious Citron will soft-pedal the color yellow into every gardener’s heart. This is a lantana that reaches 30 inches tall and wide. If it ever sets a fruit, it is unknown to me, as those I planted have not had the first one. It simply just keeps growing and blooming at the right pace.

I used Luscious Citron in and around Pugster Blue and Lo & Behold Ruby Chip buddleias. Both are compact and made perfect companions in color combinations and in their ability to bring in an assortment of pollinators.