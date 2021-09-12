From Our Garden: Luscious Citron lantana soft-pedals yellow into your heart

When I was asked to trial the new Luscious Citron lantana, my first thought was: Why in the world do we need another yellow lantana? But six months later, I know the answer. It has to do with butterflies. I’ll get to that in a minute.
Let’s start by looking at the color orange. There is a huge group of gardeners that think orange is too gaudy for the garden. I love orange and the more “Good Lawdy How Gaudy” the better.
Another large group feels the same way about yellow. But there’s a reason school buses are yellow. It gets noticed immediately; it grabs all the attention. How do you soft-pedal yellow, so to speak? Welcome the Luscious Citron lantana, making its debut in 2022. Some might call it a pastel, but if you have ever seen a citron fruit, this nails it.
Luscious Citron will soft-pedal the color yellow into every gardener’s heart. This is a lantana that reaches 30 inches tall and wide. If it ever sets a fruit, it is unknown to me, as those I planted have not had the first one. It simply just keeps growing and blooming at the right pace.
I used Luscious Citron in and around Pugster Blue and Lo & Behold Ruby Chip buddleias. Both are compact and made perfect companions in color combinations and in their ability to bring in an assortment of pollinators.
Luscious Citron’s needs are simple — they need plenty of sun and fertile, well-drained soil. Proven Winners touts their cold-hardiness as perennial in zones 9 and warmer, and thus a terrific annual in zones 8 and colder (Greensboro is zone 7b).
Despite all the other butterfly nectar options, the Luscious Citron has been a favorite. Giant swallowtails, Easter tiger swallowtails and spicebush swallowtails have all been regulars feeding on the blooms. The smaller American lady butterflies have also made frequent visits.
As a horticulturist my most frequent question on lantanas is that once the blooming has stopped, what can I do? Lantanas need to be kept in an active state of growth for continual blooms. Cutting back to stimulate growth, feeding and watering during drought periods are all part of regimen over a long hot summer.
Luscious Citron has the ability to keep blooming until frost, rivaling any other plant in the garden. I hope you will give it a try. I am sure it will soft-pedal yellow into your heart, too.