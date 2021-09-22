From Our Garden: Panicle hydrangea partners only limited by your imagination

Panicle hydrangeas, or Hydrangea paniculata varieties, have skyrocketed in popularity, largely thanks to producers that have given us more varieties than we could have ever imagined. The Garden Guy is here to tell you the panicle partnerships for the landscape are only limited by your imagination.

If you find yourself asking "What panicle partnerships?" I assure you, you are not alone.

As I drive through neighborhoods, I can tell we’ve got the shrub look down pat. In other words, we are great at using it against a backdrop of evergreen plant material like hollies, junipers or magnolias. But incorporating them in the border with flowers must make many gardeners a little uneasy.

My first encounter with the possibilities was in the cottage garden when I was director of the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens in Savannah, Georgia. I suspect it happened by accident, but our horticultural coordinator was the poster picture of creativity, so it could have been planned.