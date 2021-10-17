From Our Garden: Picasso in Purple is one special Supertunia

The purple flowers made a magical partnership with the hydrangea blossoms as they turned from white to various shades of pink. All the Supertunias lasted until the end of June. This was nine months, right at 270 days, which was beyond my wildest dreams.

I’m a sucker for containers that are made out of recycled or reconstituted material and my lavender purple container made out of bamboo was about to be put to the test with Supertunia Picasso in Purple petunia also planted in October.

I chose Superbells Yellow Calibrachoa and White Knight Lobularia, or Sweet Alyssum, as partners. Again, I was probably even more surprised when everything — including the pot — survived the long winter. While we did not have the record cold of Texas and Louisiana, we did have a lot of nights in the mid-20s. By April this was like the picture of a spring bouquet.

Like the other Supertunias I was growing, Picasso in Purple surprised me with frequent visits of the yellow eastern tiger swallowtail butterfly. It was like nature was doing its part to enhance the color scheme. So it is déjà vu as I have planted the partnerships again in the bamboo container.