 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From Our Garden: Picasso in Purple is one special Supertunia
0 Comments
From Our Garden

From Our Garden: Picasso in Purple is one special Supertunia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Naming a petunia “Picasso” gives clear indication this plant is something special. That is precisely what I thought the first time I saw Supertunia Picasso in Purple in plant trials. I actually felt a little intimidated as I started thinking what would I do with this beautiful flower in containers or in the landscape.

Oddly, my opportunity came in October 2020. This is probably not your first thought when it comes to planting petunias. It is even an aggressive thought in Zone 8a West Georgia. But that is precisely what happened.

This petunia is a rich purple color with what Proven Winners describes as mint green edges — but I promise plenty of times the mint green leans toward chartreuse, which is even more riveting. So right there you have two color choices of incorporating into the design. In fact, a Proven Winner combination named “Breathless” may be the perfect partnership.

Breathless uses Angelface Perfectly Pink angelonia as the thriller. Though called pink, it echoes the color of Picasso in Purple to perfection. But it is the ornamental Sweet Caroline Light Green Sweet Potato Vine that is the finishing touch, as it picks up the green in the petunia.

The first week of October 2020, I planted my Picasso in Purple in the landscape and in a prized container I had reserved for such an occasion. In the landscape I obviously used it as a groundcover flower and partnered it with Firelight Tidbit hydrangea paniculata that was planted a week earlier.

The purple flowers made a magical partnership with the hydrangea blossoms as they turned from white to various shades of pink. All the Supertunias lasted until the end of June. This was nine months, right at 270 days, which was beyond my wildest dreams.

I’m a sucker for containers that are made out of recycled or reconstituted material and my lavender purple container made out of bamboo was about to be put to the test with Supertunia Picasso in Purple petunia also planted in October.

I chose Superbells Yellow Calibrachoa and White Knight Lobularia, or Sweet Alyssum, as partners. Again, I was probably even more surprised when everything — including the pot — survived the long winter. While we did not have the record cold of Texas and Louisiana, we did have a lot of nights in the mid-20s. By April this was like the picture of a spring bouquet.

Like the other Supertunias I was growing, Picasso in Purple surprised me with frequent visits of the yellow eastern tiger swallowtail butterfly. It was like nature was doing its part to enhance the color scheme. So it is déjà vu as I have planted the partnerships again in the bamboo container.

The White Knight Sweet Alyssum that survived the winter also survived the summer and is starting to flush with blooms. This year I have added Lemon Coral Sedum to echo the green in the Supertunia Picasso in Purple petunia. The Superbells Yellow Calibrachoa is much underused and is a container wonder.

Supertunia Picasso in Purple gets about 12 inches tall with a spread of 2 feet, which is perfect for containers. Son James used them and they were the stars of the show in the containers of the Old Town community of North Columbus.

Like all other petunias, it needs fertile, well-drained soil and plenty of sunlight. If you live in the South and find it now, give it a chance. Otherwise, come spring, be the first in line.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

How to prepare your home for cooler weather

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask the Builder: Nothing wrong with a brick foundation
Home & Garden

Ask the Builder: Nothing wrong with a brick foundation

A few weeks ago a visitor to my AsktheBuilder.com wanted to know about brick foundations. Karen has an ambitious desire to build a small 900-square-foot house by herself. She is well aware of her physical limitations and asked me if it was possible for her to construct the foundation using standard brick. She had tried to lift an 8x8x16-inch concrete block and discovered those were too heavy. She feels she could handle brick. Karen asked me what she needs to know to build a strong brick foundation.

Replace a kitchen faucet
Home & Garden

Replace a kitchen faucet

While it may seem that replacing a kitchen faucet will be a straightforward swap of an old faucet for a new one, the first phase of the job may be the most challenging. Another issue is working in the dark on your back with your head and shoulders squeezed in the confines of a base cabinet. There is a staggering amount of kitchen faucet styles, finishes and features to...

+2
Can a new developer force existing owners to sell their condo units?
Home & Garden

Can a new developer force existing owners to sell their condo units?

Q: I am fortunate enough to be a snowbird. We own a condo in Jacksonville, Florida. Our condo is in a development that was purchased by an investor/developer in the late 1980s. The developer improved the existing units, added several new buildings, sold some of the units and rented out the rest. We think the developer still controls a bit over 51% of the units.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News