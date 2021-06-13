From Our Garden: Rainbow Rhythm daylilies transform problem area into secret garden

As strange as it sounds, my secret garden is a daylily garden. This doesn’t mean I am a closet daylily enthusiast, quite the opposite. It started a couple of years ago when my wife, Jan, said the side of our house was an embarrassment, and we needed plants. To be honest it was rather a sort of Garden Guy Gulley.

So two years ago I began planting Rainbow Rhythm daylilies such as Orange Smoothie, Sound of My Heart and Storm Shelter. I added Fluffy arborvitae for evergreen interest and to eventually be a foil or screen for the air conditioner unit.

I also planted some Bloom-A-Thon repeat blooming azaleas and a couple of Camellia sasanquas. By the end of summer, Jan said, “Why are you doing that, no one can see it?” Please don’t tell her I wrote that in this column.

This year, I added new Unplugged Pink salvia, which debuts next year along with Rockin salvias and some Truffula Pink gomphrena. I also added 10 more daylilies. They represent informal drifts of five each of Rainbow Rhythm King of the Ages and Rainbow Rhythm Lake of Fire. Both are like thoroughbred racehorses with tall, big foliage, strong scapes or flower stalks, and enormous blooms.