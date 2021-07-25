From Our Garden: Redbuds are in grand display in the late summer

One of the most prolific native trees in North Carolina, the Eastern redbud (Cercis canadensis) is a delightful harbinger of spring with its cheerful pink-purple blossoms. Small, heart-shaped leaves make the redbud stand out from other trees, and its multi-trunk habit makes it a graceful addition to our forest understory.

Eastern redbuds typically grow to around 25 feet tall and wide, preferring partial shade for optimal growth. Many areas of our home gardens— new homes, especially — may not allow for the space and exposure that native redbuds need to flourish.

Decidedly, the most favorable attribute of the Eastern redbud is its bloom period. Strings of bursting purple blossoms covering bare trunks and branches is a beautiful sight — albeit brief. The foliage that follows is nice, but nondescript and well, a little boring. So, although the native redbud can make for a great addition to our home gardens, it isn’t as versatile as some of its newer, more unique cousins.

What many newer redbud cultivars offer is diversity in foliage and varying leaf color. There are several cultivars of Cercis canadensis that I would recommend for home gardens for a variety of reasons, including dramatic foliage. Topping the list is ‘The Rising Sun,’ ‘Ruby Falls’ and ‘Hearts of Gold.’