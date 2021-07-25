From Our Garden: Redbuds are in grand display in the late summer

One of the most prolific native trees in North Carolina, the Eastern redbud (Cercis canadensis) is a delightful harbinger of spring with its cheerful pink-purple blossoms. Small, heart-shaped leaves make the redbud stand out from other trees, and its multi-trunk habit makes it a graceful addition to our forest understory.
Eastern redbuds typically grow to around 25 feet tall and wide, preferring partial shade for optimal growth. Many areas of our home gardens— new homes, especially — may not allow for the space and exposure that native redbuds need to flourish.
Decidedly, the most favorable attribute of the Eastern redbud is its bloom period. Strings of bursting purple blossoms covering bare trunks and branches is a beautiful sight — albeit brief. The foliage that follows is nice, but nondescript and well, a little boring. So, although the native redbud can make for a great addition to our home gardens, it isn’t as versatile as some of its newer, more unique cousins.
What many newer redbud cultivars offer is diversity in foliage and varying leaf color. There are several cultivars of Cercis canadensis that I would recommend for home gardens for a variety of reasons, including dramatic foliage. Topping the list is ‘The Rising Sun,’ ‘Ruby Falls’ and ‘Hearts of Gold.’
‘The Rising Sun’ is perhaps the most dramatic of all redbuds, with a rainbow of color exuding from a small, stout tree. As with any redbud, ‘Rising Sun’ produces delightful blooms in early spring, but what follows is far more special than the straight species. New leaves emerge bright orange to apricot, maturing to shades of gold, yellow and lime green. As the season progresses from spring to fall, the colors only get more intense as the foliage gets thicker.
‘The Rising Sun’ was a seedling discovered by Cindy and Ray Jackson of Jackson Nursery in Belvidere, Tenn., in 2007. The Jacksons immediately recognized its unique qualities and began propagating it. ‘The Rising Sun’ received accolades from scores of nurserymen over its unique foliage and tolerance to heat, sun and cold. It was added as a Garden Debut featured plant in 2010 and received the Gold Medal Award from the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society in 2012.
As the commercial nursery production of ‘Rising Sun’ grew, nurseryman, horticulturists, and gardeners quickly began to see the other good qualities of this plant emerge. Its small stature is at the top of the list, as it only grows to about 12 feet tall and wide. Another fantastic attribute is its color retention and sun tolerance. Many plants with abnormal color or leaf patterns are more susceptible to leaf scorch. ‘The Rising Sun,’ however, retains it color beautifully in full sun, even thriving with direct sun exposure.
I’m seeing more and more ‘Rising Sun’ redbuds popping up in landscapes around town. There is a fantastic specimen planted near the entrance to Wake Forest University on Reynolda Road. On my daily commute, I’ve watched the tree grow and the colors intensify with the warming temperatures. It truly is a great plant for any garden or landscape and can easily harness an area as a specimen plant.
‘Hearts of Gold’ is another great, unique species of Eastern redbud. Just like the name implies, this redbud has golden, heart-shaped foliage, which fade to green as the leaves mature. When the leaves first emerge in spring, they’re tinged with red, which turn to a bright yellow. The bright golden foliage retains its color well and is very resistant to leaf scorch, even in full sun.
Known not just for its bright foliage, ‘Hearts of Gold’ is also heralded for its quick growth rate and compact habit. It will quickly grow to 10 feet tall in about five years, eventually reaching 20 feet tall at maturity.
The city of Winston-Salem has planted many unique redbuds throughout the city. One area in particular is near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and New Walkertown Road. Between the street and sidewalk, the urban forestry department has planted a row of ‘Hearts of Gold,’ which will grow to a very manageable size where they’ve been planted. Not to mention, they’re very attractive trees.
“We typically use a cultivar of the Eastern redbud (Cercis Canadensis) for our street tree plantings,” said Derek Renegar, city of Winston-Salem Urban-Forester. “Forest Pansy and Hearts of Gold are two of our favorites for the visual impact they provide. The deep burgundy of the Forest Pansy and the near chartreuse coloring of the Hearts of Gold create a stunning visual image when lining a city street. They are a native plant and therefore adapted to our soil and climate conditions.”
Also interesting to note about ‘Hearts of Gold’ is that it was discovered at a private garden in Greensboro almost 20 years ago, essentially giving it local roots. After seeing many of these redbuds in friends’ and colleagues’ gardens, it is clear that finding the right spot in your garden for ‘Hearts of Gold’ can be a magical thing. The perfect combination of sun and shade will make this redbud illuminate an area with its bright foliage and graceful form.
‘Ruby Falls’ is another favorite of mine, which truly can fit into the smallest of garden spaces. Growing 6- to 8-feet tall and up to 6-feet wide, this redbud has an upright weeping habit with dark burgundy foliage. It’s short, but graceful — and adds so much color to an area with its dark leaves.
A cross between ‘Lavender Twist’ and ‘Forest Pansy,’ ‘Ruby Falls’ absorbed the best qualities of each of its parents. When leaves first emerge, the foliage has a nice shiny glow to it, which fade over time. The foliage does retains its dark color nicely throughout the season, too. And just like the other cultivars I’ve mentioned here, ‘Ruby Falls’ can take full sun without leaf scorch.
July is a great time to look around for these unique redbuds in local landscapes. Most all of the ones I’ve observed lately are in their prime, loving the warm temperatures and peaking with their colors. I highly recommend riding around town, strolling through city parks or visiting the backyards of your gardening buddies. You may discover the exquisite summer beauty of a unique redbud.
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with “gardening” in the subject line.