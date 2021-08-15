From Our Garden: Sweet Caroline Medusa Green an award-winning architectural form

Sweet Caroline Medusa Green is an architectural plant of the first order.

I know what you’re thinking: Isn’t that a sweet potato?

The answer is a hearty yes, and amen, thank you! Sweet Caroline Medusa Green is like no other sweet potato.

Let’s chase a rabbit for a second. Do a Google search for an architectural plant and you will see there is no consensus on a definition. In fact, it really is a fun read. But two plants that got a fair share of suggestions were bamboo, and weepers like Japanese maples.

I furthered my search to architectural plants for walls. I have a long rock wall in the backyard and I am always thinking about just the right look. My question was answered with plants that had exotic foliage up against the wall, but there was one suggestion for using Silver Falls dichondra to drape over a wall. So I contend, if Silver Falls could qualify under the moniker of an architectural plant, then certainly a sweet potato could.