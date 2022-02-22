From Our Garden: The awards keep coming for Supertunia Mini Vista petunias

I admit being passionate about the Supertunia Mini Vista Indigo. If you asked me if it's a little blue or a little violet, I would answer yes. Throughout the day you’ll see both. It will dumbfound and confuse you all while you are falling madly in love with it. It will be the rarest color in your garden.

A word of caution goes with this plant, however. When you see it for sale at the garden center, make that the instant you put it in your cart. Don’t ponder or go to the next aisle as you think about it, or it will be gone.

Just like the rainbow needs indigo, your garden needs it too. If you ask your favorite search engine what is the opposite color of indigo, you most likely will find answers like orange, yellow and even chartreuse. These all sound good to The Garden Guy. I’m not sure there is a color of flower that will clash with this little indigo.

As much as I love my little indigos, I feel almost the same for Supertunia Mini Vista Sangria. This color is nothing short of riveting and makes you look no matter what combination you have chosen. Sangria is the perfect name, though sometimes I think the word electric could have been added.