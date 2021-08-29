From Our Garden: Try new varieties to diversify the fall garden

It’s strange to think about the fall garden when we’re mired in the dog days of summer. I’m swimming in summer produce right now, harvesting tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, peppers and okra by the half-bushel basket. It’s been a good season, and I’m so happy for a plentiful harvest.
Mid-August is the time to start planning for your fall garden, procuring seeds and transplants. Ever since I’ve started gardening, I’ve been geared to grow the same things every fall. Collards, kale and turnips have been my go-to standards for years. These grow easily from seeds directly sown in the garden, and they persist into the winter.
So, when pressed to start planning for the next round, I’ve started exploring different crops to mix things up. In addition to planting my fall standards, I’m setting aside a few beds for leafy greens I’ve never grown before, such as mizuna, tatsoi and endive. I also want to step up my game with beets and radishes and choose a mixture of sizes and colors.
Mizuna is a leafy green packed with nutrients and is apparently very diverse in the kitchen (it can be eaten cooked or raw). Also known as Japanese mustard or California peppergrass, mizuna is considered an heirloom vegetable in Japan where it’s often pickled. A mildly bitter green, mizuna adds a bite to salads and pairs really well with fruits, nuts and cheese.
Like many fall greens, mizuna is a quick grower, taking only about 40 days until maturity. You can also harvest earlier for more tender baby leaves. Many of my favorite seed companies sell mizuna seeds, including Johnny’s Seeds and Renee’s Garden. You can also find packets of mixed greens that include mizuna.
Tatsoi is another green that I’m excited to grow for the first time this fall. From what I’ve read and heard from fellow gardeners, tatsoi is one of the most nutritious greens, and it’s packed with vitamin C. Some people refer to tatsoi as spinach mustard because it looks like spinach but has a tangy flavor like mustard.
In the past, I haven’t had good luck with direct sowing spinach seeds. The germination rate just isn’t high for my soil consistency, I suppose. I’ll probably plant my tatsoi seed in trays and then transplant them into the garden after they get a little size. They are a quick crop, as well, and will take about 30 to 40 days to mature.
Beets and radishes are incredibly quick fall crops and are fun to grow. Over the past few years, I’ve grown to love the flavor and diversity of beets. They’re perfect for roasting in the oven with other root vegetables, and I want to try my hand at pickled beets, as well. And radishes are the perfect compliment to any salad, adding a spicy bite and great color.
Detroit Dark Red are the only beets I’ve grown. They have great flavor, but I want to branch out. Many seed companies offer beet mixes, which is the route I want to take this fall.
I just ordered a couple of packs of gourmet beets from Renee’s garden called Five Color Rainbow, and I’m so excited to get them growing. A combination of red, purple, golden and white beets, both the growing and the harvest should be a fantastic mix of colors. In addition to the beets, the green tops offer a diversity of color with maroon and orange veining.
From the same seed company I also ordered a rainbow mix of radishes called Garden Party. A combination of pink, red, maroon, yellow and white, these are going to be beautiful in my regular salads. Radishes are perhaps one of the quickest crops you can grow, only taking 30 days to mature. Keep in mind that beets do take longer, so you’ll want to start those seeds soon.
Kohlrabi is another great fall crop, one that I highly recommend you try if you’ve never planted it. Easily grown from seeds, kohlrabi is a type of turnip that produces its bulbous root above the soil. It is a very strange-looking plant, which always generates comments from neighbors and garden visitors who inquire about its uses.
Kohlrabi produces both leafy greens and large, dense bulbs — both of which are edible. The greens can be cooked the same as any other green — thrown in stir-fry, steamed or used in soups. The bulbs are incredibly diverse, too, and can be roasted, steamed, boiled, sautéed or eaten raw. The bulbs do have a tough outer skin, so peeling them before cooking is necessary.
Kohlrabi takes about 60 days to mature, so plan for that accordingly. But it is a tough, cold hardy plant that will persist in the garden.
In addition to the few I’ve mentioned here, there are many more crops to consider that can add some diversity to your fall garden. Local farmers are starting transplants, which will be available soon at farmers markets. Or you can try your hand at starting your own seeds.
Just remember to get your timing right, and you’ll easily be able to keep your garden producing heavily through the next few months.
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with “gardening” in the subject line.