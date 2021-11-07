Growing herbs and spices are easy for any garden

The experience and expertise of others has always fueled my passion for learning more and discovering a deeper layer to my livelihood. And having no formal education in botany or horticulture, I tend to get tripped up sometimes when I delve into certain gardening topics.

One such cloudy gardening subject lies within a generalized term — growing herbs and spices. Sure, we all grow them in our gardens, but do we know the difference between the two? And are we growing spices or herbs or both?

Surry County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer and author Tasha Greer has the answers to these questions, as she’s recently published a book on spices. “Grow Your Own Spices” is a deep dive into the specialty of growing beloved culinary staples, which it turns out is delightfully simple and a little complex.

Whether you recognize the difference between an herb and a spice, chances are good that you’re growing both in your home garden. Herbs are the leafy parts of plants that we harvest for fresh use, such as basil or parsley (they can also be dried). Spices are the dried portions of plants, like seeds, roots or stalks. Where herbs can be harvested anytime to use fresh, spices have to be harvested at a specific time during the plant development.