Growing herbs and spices are easy for any garden

The experience and expertise of others has always fueled my passion for learning more and discovering a deeper layer to my livelihood. And having no formal education in botany or horticulture, I tend to get tripped up sometimes when I delve into certain gardening topics.
One such cloudy gardening subject lies within a generalized term — growing herbs and spices. Sure, we all grow them in our gardens, but do we know the difference between the two? And are we growing spices or herbs or both?
Surry County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer and author Tasha Greer has the answers to these questions, as she’s recently published a book on spices. “Grow Your Own Spices” is a deep dive into the specialty of growing beloved culinary staples, which it turns out is delightfully simple and a little complex.
Whether you recognize the difference between an herb and a spice, chances are good that you’re growing both in your home garden. Herbs are the leafy parts of plants that we harvest for fresh use, such as basil or parsley (they can also be dried). Spices are the dried portions of plants, like seeds, roots or stalks. Where herbs can be harvested anytime to use fresh, spices have to be harvested at a specific time during the plant development.
Many plants double as both an herb and a spice, which just adds to the intrigue of the topic. Take cilantro, for example. We harvest fresh leafy cilantro to add to our tacos, but harvest the spice coriander after the plant blooms and produces seeds.
Many spices come in the form of seeds including mustard, coriander and dill. Once these plants bloom, they produce their seeds — which needs to be harvested during a certain window of time. Greer details specific harvest times for over 30 spices in her book, including growing tips and cleaning and drying methods, too.
One thing that Greer points out in “Grow Your Own Spices” is the secrecy and mystery that historically swirled around the cultivation of spices.
“For ages, spice trading was so profitable that growers zealously guarded the secrets of plant propagation and spice care,” Greer said in the book. “In fact, there are many historical accounts of intrigue, espionage, murder and wars over the spice trade.”
Of course, we have access to all the “trade” secrets nowadays and are able to grow whatever we wish. Knowing how to grow it and harvest it properly, though, commands a little direction.
Greer breaks down her methods (and her book) into three categories — growing seed spices, growing underground spices and growing perennial spices. She recommends several seed spices for beginners, including anise, caraway, coriander, dill, fennel, fenugreek and nigella. All of these can be started from seed and grown to maturity when the plants go to seed.
Different seed spices require different drying times and methods. Some need to air dry and others need to be dried on a baking rack. Most seeds also need to be cleaned, in order to cull out stem pieces and chaff, which Greer explains in detail in her book.
There are many spices that are born underground, and are harvested as a roots, bulbs and rhizomes. Some of the more common underground spices include horseradish, garlic and turmeric. The above ground parts of these plants can be used in different capacities but are not harvested as a spice.
Greer stressed that underground spices require deep, well-drained soil, which is important for both growing healthy plants and ease of harvesting. Because this soil consistency can be hard to achieve, many people choose to grow these type of spices in large containers.
“Grow Your Own Spices” outlines two groups of underground spices — temperate crops and tropical crops. Temperate crops include garlic, horseradish, chicory and licorice. Tropical spices include ginger, turmeric, cardamom and wasabi.
Perennial spices include both temperate and tropical plants, too. Keep in mind that the word perennial in this term doesn’t necessarily mean that these spices can be expected to be hardy in Piedmont North Carolina. It just means that they will live from year to year if given the right conditions and temperatures.
Some temperate spices Greer profiles include capers, bay laurel, juniper berry and sumac. Some are more cold tolerant then others, so keep that in mind when you chose where or how to plant them. Tropical and subtropical perennial spices include allspice, cinnamon, vanilla and peppercorns. Greer also includes information on the most challenging spices to grow, which include clove, nutmeg and star anise.
Greer has garnered much knowledge from growing her own spices, which she grows in her home garden. “Grow Your Own Spices” is a great resource for both beginners and seasoned gardeners, as it helps us to be even more sustainable with what we grow to fill our pantries.
Greer also recommends visiting the N.C. Zoo’s aviary, as they have a great selection of spice plants in their plant collection.
“They have all sorts of mature exotic herbs, spices and fruits,” Greer said. “They have a huge vanilla plant, peppercorn plants, a large curry tree, some ginger family plants, and lots of other exotic edibles.”
