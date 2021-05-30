 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How to plan an eco-friendly remodel without overspending
0 comments

How to plan an eco-friendly remodel without overspending

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Eco-Friendly-Remodel

A homeowner tours his new home, in Washingtonville, N.Y. You don’t have to overspend on a remodel to make it eco-friendly. Whether you’re redoing the kitchen or making specific changes to lower your utility bills, there are inexpensive, sustainable ways to keep a small footprint.

 John Minchillo, The Associated Press

When Cliff and Karen Tyllick set out to install solar panels on their Austin, Texas, home in 2012, their goal was to reduce their carbon footprint. The fact that they also saved thousands of dollars upfront and lowered their bills was a nice bonus.

Whether you’re incorporating sustainability into your kitchen remodel or making specific changes to lower your utility bills, a green remodel doesn’t have to be expensive. It can even save you money in the long term.

Here are tips for a budget-conscious, eco-friendly remodel.

Your plans

Homeowners who plan to use a contractor for their remodel can find a certified green professional to help estimate the cost of the project and focus spending on plans and materials that make the biggest impact on your home’s sustainability, says Tim Ellis, a CGP and co-owner of Maryland-based T.W. Ellis.

Search the National Association of Home Builders’ database for local builders with the CGP designation.

Ellis says he often starts large renovations with a home energy audit to highlight ways the home could be more energy-efficient. In some cities, the local utility will do a low-cost or free audit, he says, and you may qualify for funding or rebates to implement the recommendations.

Recommendations might involve adding extra caulking or better insulation to seal up your home, Ellis says, which can lead to big savings.

If your energy bill is $600 and an audit shows that you can save $200 per month, “you would be all about that because that’s almost a car payment,” Ellis says.

Tyllick says his home needed an audit in order for the city to subsidize part of his solar panel installation. At the time, the audit was free for the couple and triggered updates like fixing air leaks around doors and windows and adding more insulation in the attic, he says.

Buying sustainably

Shopping secondhand for furniture and building materials is an eco-friendly alternative to buying new, says Chloe Chapman, who manages special projects for Build It Green, a nonprofit that helps homeowners navigate sustainable remodeling.

Well-made vintage items, for example, that use salvaged or reclaimed wood won’t need to be replaced as often as lower-quality materials, she says.

Even buying new items locally and shortening the supply chain can be a more sustainable choice than ordering from a big-box store.

Labels can be a helpful guide as you make purchases for your remodel, Chapman says. On wood materials, for example, look for a Forest Stewardship Council label indicating sustainable sourcing. A WaterSense label indicates that a fixture or appliance is 20% more efficient than its average counterparts.

Efficient appliances and fixtures often cost the same as those without special labeling, says Ellis.

“It’s just a matter of taking the time to find that in the price that you want to spend for that particular product, be it the faucet, be it the countertop, be it the flooring,” he says.

Rather than trashing the old items, he recommends recycling or donating. Organizations like Habitat for Humanity can pick up old furniture and building materials for free in some areas, while dumpster rental or junk removal can cost hundreds of dollars.

Money first

Even with incentives from the government and your utility company, home renovations are still expensive.

Using your savings is the cheapest way to pay for a remodel, but financing options are available if you need them.

For homeowners with enough available equity, home equity loans or lines of credit have the lowest rates and long repayment terms.

If you don’t want to use the home as collateral for the project, personal loans can have low rates for borrowers with strong credit, and they’re typically funded in less than a week.

Compare your options and learn what each lender has to offer to find the lowest rates and best features.

 

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Eating once a day could be harmful

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Parents concerned about selling property to child due to capital gains taxes
Home & Garden

Parents concerned about selling property to child due to capital gains taxes

Q: I have lived in my parents’ house for the past 19 years. I’ve been paying rent the entire time. They want to sell it to me for less than the market value but are afraid of the huge capital gains taxes. The home was purchased 19 years ago for $120,000 and the home has doubled in value. If they sell the home to me under the market value, are they still responsible for capital gains taxes on the market value?

Revive a lawn
Home & Garden

Revive a lawn

Is your grass ridden with patchy clumps of weeds, unsightly bare spots or areas of hard, compacted soil? If the answer is yes, your lawn needs a makeover, and some TLC to restore it to lush green turf. It won’ t be a weekend wonder, because your grass requires continued attention, but in one growing season you’ ll be amazed at what a little care and feeding can do.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News