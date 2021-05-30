How to plan an eco-friendly remodel without overspending

Efficient appliances and fixtures often cost the same as those without special labeling, says Ellis.

“It’s just a matter of taking the time to find that in the price that you want to spend for that particular product, be it the faucet, be it the countertop, be it the flooring,” he says.

Rather than trashing the old items, he recommends recycling or donating. Organizations like Habitat for Humanity can pick up old furniture and building materials for free in some areas, while dumpster rental or junk removal can cost hundreds of dollars.

Money first

Even with incentives from the government and your utility company, home renovations are still expensive.

Using your savings is the cheapest way to pay for a remodel, but financing options are available if you need them.

For homeowners with enough available equity, home equity loans or lines of credit have the lowest rates and long repayment terms.

If you don’t want to use the home as collateral for the project, personal loans can have low rates for borrowers with strong credit, and they’re typically funded in less than a week.

Compare your options and learn what each lender has to offer to find the lowest rates and best features.