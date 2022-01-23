Learn to listen to your houseplants

So what do we do when we take them out of this natural, tropical environment? We plunge them into the climate-controlled living spaces of our homes, spread them out to compliment our décor, and water them only when we see them in distress. Because, let’s face it — even the best of home gardeners has failed to anticipate the water needs of a peace lily at some point in time.

Houseplants are happiest when they’re given bright, indirect light. This mimics what they would receive through the canopy as understory plants. Of course, there are many plants that can take less light, but placing them in a dark room with the shades drawn is just, well, cruel.

Do a little research to see which plants can tolerate less light and place them near windows accordingly. The winter sun brings in more light to my home office, kitchen and spare bedroom. I’ve learned that my living room is a guaranteed death sentence for schefflera and succulents but offers sufficient winter light for fiddle leaf fig and philodendron.

Humidity is also a hard thing to recreate inside our homes, especially in the winter. Our heating sources suck the moisture out of the air, leaving little available for houseplants. This is why many plants can thrive in bathrooms, granted you have the available real estate.