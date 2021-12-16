Living Christmas trees create family memories

Planting conifers in mixed containers has been at the top of The Garden Guy’s fall and winter project list. My wife, Jan, doesn’t even know — this has really been a secret operation to get more conifers in the landscape. She grew up in East Texas and thinks a conifer is only the longleaf pine.

I am doing this under the guise of living Christmas trees and thriller plants for the new AquaPots. She loved them in the fall decoration with mums and pumpkins, and now I have her dazzled with Christmas ornaments and lights. I have to admit, the granddaughter Princess Emma Grace will be shocked when she sees them at night.

Son James kind of got me started on this idea, as one of his clients in Alabama has him plant her favorite silver needle conifer in matching pots each fall, and then eventually it goes to serve as a screen on a long fence line. So The Garden Guy has plans that these new conifers in the AquaPots will go to the Conifer Collection.

There is something special about the living Christmas tree idea. The Soft Serve Chamaecyparis or false cypress in my containers will serve as a memory for Emma Grace and Grand Dad too, of Christmas when she was 5.