Luminary series of summer phlox offers color, fragrance

I wish I had planted more Luminary phlox last spring. The Luminary series of garden phlox made its debut with three colors: Opalescence, Ultraviolet and Backlight (which is white).

While The Garden Guy was dawdling around, others were getting the plants. The competition is even greater on first-year plants, as there is typically not enough. I would urge you to be ready come spring, or even line up sources now.

We call the Phlox paniculata, garden phlox or summer phlox, but the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflowers Center says it is "Fall Phlox." Did you know it was native to 36 states? This is a must-have plant in the summer sunny garden.

I planted Luminary Opalescence in April and had blooms in May. I actually had blooms and delicious fragrance through August, when I let it get swallowed up by its runaway partners. Believe me, it is still there. It is the best-behaved garden phlox I have grown. It gets about 30 inches tall. No drooping, no powdery mildew issues, it self-cleans and just keeps on blooming.

The phlox is one of those plants cherished by gardeners across the country. On the other hand, it is also one of dozens of plants that get passed over because they are typically not in bloom when it’s shopping time. The need for instant gratification makes the perennial market a needless, precarious situation.