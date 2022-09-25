Monarch butterflies tagged with stickers in Chicago garden as they migrate south

Near the driving range in Chicago’s Lakeview area, a faint but sweet smell floats in the air. One can follow it to a collection of beds where flowers sprout, surrounding a community garden in which vegetables and herbs grow.

A hummingbird and a goldfinch fly close to the flowers. And now, monarch butterflies can be found all around, drinking nectar, fluttering from plant to plant, resting on the grass.

Millions of monarchs have passed through Chicago during the first few weeks of September as they make their way south toward Michoacán in Mexico.

Now, the Lakeview Community Garden at Diversey is tagging super monarchs as they stop in Chicago as part of their migratory route.

“Super monarchs are quite different from earlier season monarchs in that they’re in sexual diapause; they are not here procreating, they are simply nourishing themselves,” Lorraine Kells said. These super monarchs, which are in a nonreproductive state, are also physically larger.

And now they’re drinking nectar, Kells explained, “powering up to make that 3,000-mile journey down to the trees of Michoacan.”

Judith Kolar exclaimed, “I got one! I got one!” as she brought a net over to Kells and Nancy Juda, both of whom are involved with the community garden. They had gotten together to tag butterflies last week.

After gently removing the female monarch from the net, Kolar held it carefully between her thumb and forefinger while Kells tagged the discal cell of one of its hind wings with a small sticky circle.

“The tags give us an indication of the health of the migration and the numbers of the migration, which is very important,” Kells said.

Kolar then positioned the butterfly on her hand and let it fly away.

“I love it,” she said with a smile.

She then sat down to record the butterfly’s information for Monarch Watch, which tracks the monarch butterfly migration with help from volunteers.

“Seeing that everybody takes to this so readily — it isn’t difficult to do — they take to it so readily and they just have such delight in doing it that we do want to order more tags next year and have a greater outreach to the community,” Kells said.

The community garden where the magic happens consists of a few beds, not all of which are together. There’s a pollinator bed, which is meant to attract mainly bees and wasps — but which also attracts black swallowtail caterpillars.

There’s also a monarch way station with at least three kinds of milkweed, and the periphery garden where the vegetables, fruits and herbs are grown next to a variety of flowers.

But everything started with two raised beds owned by the Chicago Park District that had nothing more than a few sapling trees and cigarette butts in them, Kells said. The garden has been building a momentum for about six years, she added.

And she has spent the last few encouraging others to get involved.

Almost anyone with access to a registered garden can provide a nectar space for migrating monarch butterflies, or a monarch way station.

“Any neighborhood with a garden, a yard, a school group, a church garden, a school garden, can do this kind of work, as long as they have the five necessary ingredients for the butterflies,” she said.

Finding a space of at least 100 square feet, ensuring exposure to the sun at least six hours a day, and planting milkweed and flowers close together to provide shelter are the first three criteria.

Additionally, planting at least 10 milkweed plants of two or more species — Kells recommends native species — and plants that provide nectar is key to attract monarchs.