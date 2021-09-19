NC baseball players pitch in for a potato-growing nonprofit

“We have the ability to do so much but sometimes we don’t always choose that route,” said Sharp. “I am pleased but working with it so closely, I know that we could have done better.”

Sharp said he chose to produce potatoes because of their longevity and health benefits.

“They are so productive and so good for you,” said Sharp. “You can keep sweet potatoes for a year if you want to. It’s the perfect food as far as nutrition is concerned.”

Sophomore A.J. Jones was excited to lend a hand. The second baseman grew up on a tomato farm in the eastern North Carolina county of Nash and said a hard day’s work is right up his alley.

“This is going to be cool,” said Jones. “It’s really important because we fell in love with this community and I fell in love with it since I got to Gardner-Webb because it means a lot to the people on the team. We are here for the community.”

Dustin Hayes showed up early ready to get his hands in the dirt with his son Olsen Hayes in tow.

Hayes said although it will feel more like a play date for his 2-year-old son, he said it is never too early to instill the value of giving back.

“We enjoy helping other people and I feel like this is an important project the community does to help those in need,” said Hayes. “I think it’s important you instill things such as this in them when they are young so they continue to do it as they get older.”