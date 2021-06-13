Rethinking the landscape with native plants

“There’s a lot of reasons people get into it,” Helms said. “They’ve seen Doug’s work in other people, and they want to be onboard with that. Some of them are just big time into gardening and they’ve seen over the years that it’s going that way, so they’re trying to work that into their landscape.”

Elderberry Creek Farm and Nursery has been operating as a landscape business since 2005, opening as a retail nursery last July. They carry a wide selection of trees, shrubs, edibles and perennials, with a heavy focus on native plants. What makes Elderberry Creek unique is the established landscape surrounding the nursery, which is a living example of how beautiful and rich native plants can make a setting.

An established native persimmon tree shades the nursery’s native plant section, which was buzzing with bees on the day of my visit. A native butterfly garden is planted on the opposite side of the nursery, which is will soon be full of summer color. Mountain mint, baptisia, bee balm, primrose, asters and Joe Pye weed are just a sample of what is planted there, which attracts throngs of butterflies each season.

Aside from the obvious benefits of using native plants, Helms stressed how incorporating natives helps create a sense of place, making a garden unique to its roots.