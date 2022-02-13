Showy amaryllis makes a perfect Valentine's plant or gift

Many of the bulbs are sold already potted up in soil. If not, use well draining potting soil, rich in organics, and a 6-to-8-inch pot that allows for an inch or two of soil between the bulb and the pot’s rim. A heavy pot is recommended since the average amaryllis stalk can reach 2½ to 3 feet tall and will tip over a light container if not supported.

If you have to plant your own bulb, place it so approximately one-third of it is above the soil line. Water well once, and after that keep the soil just slightly moist. Leaves and at least one flower stalk will quickly develop. Usually the flower stalk appears first. You can distinguish it from the developing leaves by the characteristic notch in its tip.

Once watered, you can almost see the amaryllis plants growing. If you are lucky, your bulb will produce more than one shoot. Either way, enjoy the display.

Help reblooms

Once the flowers fade, carefully cut them off. The stalk will die next and this, too, should be removed. The leaves, however, should be left undisturbed, and the plant should be allowed to grow all spring and summer.