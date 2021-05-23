Shuffling perennials gives them a second chance

I have killed more plants than you can shake a stick at, over the years becoming immune to the heartbreak that comes with a pile of withered foliage and soggy roots. I have a clear set of instructions for every plant I bring into my garden — get happy or get moving. I uphold my end of the bargain by siting a plant as well as possible and giving regular food, water and conversation. But still, sometimes, a plant just doesn’t want to grow.

If I have a plant that doesn’t thrive, I don’t lose any sleep. I simply shuffle it to the compost pile and keep going. I’ll find something else to replace the hole it left and keep right on ticking. I suppose I’ve just lost patience over the years, and perhaps I’m turning into a grumpy gardener.

I’m not completely heartless with problem plants, though. Depending on what the plant is, I may try to shuffle it to another area of the garden. Maybe it didn’t get adequate sunlight to bloom in profusion. Maybe the voles were more active within certain beds, disrupting root development. I try to quickly assess the problem and rectify it to the best of my ability. But only to a certain extent. I may give a plant a one-time shuffle, but I know when to cut my losses.