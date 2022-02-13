 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The new 'it' color? Pink
The new 'it' color? Pink

Pink is one of the hottest colors right now in home decor. What makes pink so popular? In part, its versatility. It can be paired with both bright and dark colors and is considered gender-neutral. Depending on the shade, it can also be used as a neutral color itself.

Looking for ways to incorporate pink? Here are some top tips.

1. Consider using softer shades of pink as a neutral color. Soft shades can serve as foundation colors off which you can build a color palette.

2. Use pink as a gender-neutral choice, especially in social areas such as living rooms.

3. Look for opportunities to incorporate pops of pink via artwork or accessories.

4. Color mapping is a technique in which you can repeat or “map” color in different parts of a room to create a cohesive palette.

5. Pair shades of pink with dark, smoky colors such as indigo blue, chocolate brown and black.

6. Consider using pink in accent pieces such as toss pillows, throws and bedding.

7. Try using pink as an inspiration color piece if you wish to make a bold statement.

8. Experiment with various shades to create a monochromatic but appealing color palette.

9. Try using different tints, tones and shades in the same space to create a cohesive yet visually vibrant space.

10. Bring large-scale artwork into a space that includes the color pink to help anchor a space using this color.

