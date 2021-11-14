Thousands line up to see, smell 'stinky feet' odor of blooming corpse plant

“It started out like a good French cheese, stinky but delightful,” Clements said of the smell. “Then it moved on to adolescent boys’ socks. Then it was junior high school gymnasium, followed by full-on rotten fish. Finally, it moved all the way to a rotting corpse smell that was so thick and heavy you could cut it with a knife.”

By Monday morning, the 6-foot-tall flower remained in full, glorious bloom with its blood-red petal spathe slowly darkening to a deep maroon, but its smell was more muted. Every few minutes, a wave of odor would drift from the plant. The reduced scent didn’t seem to bother the garden visitors who began queuing up to see the plant around 8:30 a.m. Nov. 1.

To control crowds, all tickets to the garden were sold online by timed entry. By Monday morning, every slot was sold out through Tuesday evening, when the last of the bloom will have wilted and collapsed. By then, more than 5,000 people will have cycled through the garden’s Dickinson Family Education Conservatory since Oct. 31.

One man from Texas read about the plant’s bloom on that Sunday afternoon and drove out to see it by noon on that Monday. He wouldn’t give his name because he was “playing hooky” from work, but he said it was worth the drive.