We rescued an orphaned baby bird. Turns out, we did everything wrong

Mary has always been a magnet for animals in need, so we might have been a little overconfident about our wildlife rescue acumen. Mary has found — and given away — many a stray kitten. Sometimes, it’s a possum she feeds and releases, or a raccoon.

So a baby bird seemed no big deal.

Mary gave this orphan, which clearly would not have lasted the night, its only shot at survival by taking it in. But from there our mistakes mounted. We should have immediately taken the bird to one of several nonprofit rehabilitation facilities in our area.

Instead, we plunged this wild thing into a strange human world. We put it in an indoor cage, thinking it was safe. But the bird was surrounded by the sounds of the television, us talking on Zoom calls and my little fluffy dog Lulu barking at the mailman.

Sunlight, experts say, is crucial to helping birds develop their feathers, which is why wildlife rehab facilities keep them outdoors or use incubators with full-spectrum lights. And nature, obviously, has a much quieter soundtrack.