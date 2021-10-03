Welcome to your new home: Style-savvy housewarming gifts

“I love to give friends with new homes a monthly holiday décor subscription box,” says Floyd. “Because it’s either their first home and they don’t have many decorations, or they just don’t have the time to decorate for the holidays having just moved in.”

Boise, Idaho, designer Mikayla Keating had a suggestion for flower and plant lovers in either houses or apartments.

“Fresh flowers always make a new home feel inviting and put together,” she says. At Bloomsy Box, a bouquet is sourced from fair trade farms, wrapped in eco-friendly paper and shipped each month. Subscription options include pet-safe bouquets and mixed arrangements, as well as one inspired by the New York Botanical Garden; a portion of its sales helps support the garden’s work on plant science and conservation.

For folks wanting easy, low-maintenance plants, The Sill has several subscription options.

Are the new residents art lovers, but have none?

“A great way for your friends to decorate their home is with an art subscription,” says Keating. “This is ideal when you’re unsure of their style, or if they have a hard time choosing artwork themselves.”