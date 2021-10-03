What to do when the soil stays too wet in your garden

Odd weather this summer has taken its toll on many gardens. For many the problem is drought, but what if it just keeps raining?

In some gardens, water sits on the surface of the ground or the ground stays slurpy for hours after rain stops. The best advice then is to move the garden to a spot where the soil drains better.

But, of course, you want to keep your garden where it is.

OK, then plant yellow flag iris, sweet flag, marsh mallow, marsh marigold and other plants that like boggy soils.

But, of course, you still want to grow tomatoes, roses and marigolds in that sunny spot.

OK, it can be done. But you have to get some air into the soil — that is, provide for water drainage — so the roots of these plants can breathe.

A ditch of a job

One approach is to drain the water away to some lower location. The simplest way is with a ditch, or, if your garden is large, a few ditches. You will also, of course, need somewhere even lower into which the ditch can drain.

The more clay in the soil, the more ditches are needed to draw off the water.