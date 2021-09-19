Wildlife Commission gives update on mysterious songbird disease

N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission officials announced recently that the outbreak affecting songbirds since May 2020 seems to be subsiding, and thanks to diligent reporting by N.C. residents, it appears not to have notably affected birds in the state.

The mysterious disease was reported in mostly Mid-Atlantic and Midwestern states, and as far south as Virginia with a few cases in Florida. It affected mostly larger-bodied songbird fledglings, such as blue jays, American robins, European starlings and common grackles. Diseased birds showed an unusual set of symptoms beginning with crusty, swollen eyes that progressed into tremors, an inability to maintain balance and other neurological problems that ultimately ended in death despite best efforts to treat the birds.

Multiple state wildlife agencies, conservation organizations and wildlife diagnostic labs have tracked the outbreak to try and identify a cause, but its source remains a mystery. Hypothetical causes, which include the Brood X cicada emergence to a variety of viruses, bacteria and parasites, have all been ruled out.